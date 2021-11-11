Here’s how you can help name two owls from the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center

Two owls at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke are in need of a name and you have a chance to help.

ROANOKE, Va. – Two owls at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke are in need of a name and you have a chance to help.

The naming rights of two owls are up for bidding in an effort to raise funds for the wildlife center.

This is the center’s largest fundraiser for the year as they are also auctioning off gift cards, jewelry and event tickets.

The auction is online this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All the funds will be used to buy various food and medications to treat the animals.

“We need wildlife in our environment,” Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke Executive Director Sabrina Garvin said. “It’s about co-existing. They all play a part and it’s vital that we take care of these animals and that we put them back into the wild.”

The auction will last until Saturday at 9 p.m.

If you want to get involved, the center created a link for the auction.