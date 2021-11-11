How you can spread joy to a local senior this holiday season

Home Instead's Be a Santa to a Senior program is still happening in 2020, with some changes due to COVID-19.

ROANOKE, Va. – Looking for more ways to spread joy this holiday season? You can support older adults in the Roanoke and Lynchburg area who may be overlooked, isolated, or alone this holiday season by participating in the Be a Santa to a Senior program.

From now until Dec. 10, this local program will be collecting gifts for older adults in the community to spread holiday cheer.

The gifts collected are often necessity items such as toiletries, clothing and blankets.

To get involved in the program you can visit one of the participating locations and look for a Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display. Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. Simply choose an ornament off a tree, buy the requested gift and return it wrapped in a gift bag to the same location with the ornament attached.

Trees can be found at the following locations:

Home Instead, 2085 Langhorne Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24501

Home Instead, 6349 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke VA

LOA Area Agency on Aging, 4932 Frontage Rd., Roanoke VA

The Olive Garden Restaurant, 4038 Wards Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502

The Olive Garden Restaurant, 1925 Valley View Blvd. NW, Roanoke, VA 24012

Vistar Eye Center, 70 Summerfield Ct., Roanoke VA

Click here to search for more tree locations.