A new hotel, restaurant and event space could be coming to downtown Lynchburg.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new hotel, restaurant and event space could be coming to downtown Lynchburg.

There’s a petition to rezone the foundry warehouse on Concord Turnpike from industrial to a commercial property.

The historic building sits along the James River, near the entrance to Percival’s Island.

The proposal is scheduled to be presented to Lynchburg’s Planning Commission on Dec. 18 and then it will go before the city council.