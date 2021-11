The Crazy Mason is coming to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A popular dessert destination is coming to Lynchburg.

The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar announced on Facebook that it’s expanding to the Hill City next year.

While the announcement did not include an exact date and location, it did say those details would be announced soon.

According to the company’s website, a husband and wife opened the first shop in Myrtle Beach in June 2020.

There are currently six locations throughout North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.