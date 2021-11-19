Illuminights brings 100,000 new holiday lights to Explore Park this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Illuminights kicks off the holiday season by returning to Explore Park this weekend. You can brighten your nights by exploring a dazzling world of over 600,000 lights. The winter walk of lights takes you down a half-mile wooded path filled with the sights and sounds of the season.

Visitors can experience 100,000 new lights, displays, trail enhancements and family activities.

“You will notice when you enter Illuminights this year, we have our new snow arch entrance... you will be able to see some new RGB light displays. Like a fountain that we have, and some new music displays as well,” said Alex North, the marketing and administrative coordinator for Roanoke County Parks said.

You can also get some of your holiday shopping done at the artisan Christmas Village.

“Fifty local and regional artisans who have a lot of wears and different crafts that are Christmas themed that you can get mostly here at Explore park that are exclusive,” said North.

Tickets must be purchased in advance by phone or online here.

All proceeds from Illuminights go to support the valuable missions of Center in the Square and Explore Park.