Gas line ruptures in Danville apartment fire

Firefighters responded to an apartment complex for reports of a fire early Saturday morning.

It happened around 4:39 a.m. at the Henry Street Apartments located at 454 Henry Street. When crews arrived they found a large, two-story apartment building on fire with smoke coming from the front and back. The fire even spread to a home next door.

Power had to be shut down by Danville Power & Light in the area for a short period of time because of two live power lines on the ground near the firefighters.

A gas line also ruptured and caught on fire.

The department was assisted by the gas department to control the free flowing gas to extinguish that portion of fire.

Crews are still on the scene and the Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Citizens are asked to avoid this area until later today.