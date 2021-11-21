46º
Virginia inmate murdered during in-cell attack

The death is being investigated as a homicide

Lindsey Kennett, Reporter

A jail cell hallway. (KPRC-Pixabay)

BIG STONE GAP, Va. – Officials with Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap say an inmate died Saturday afternoon after an apparent attack by another inmate.

The male victim was identified as 47-year-old Gregory Pierce. He was pronounced dead at 12:35 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, at Lonesome Pine Hospital.

The victim was serving multiple life sentences for sexual offenses including rape.

The apparent assailant is serving a life sentence for murder. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

