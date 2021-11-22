Family-owned Woodruff’s Pie Shop serves record-number of desserts in first holiday season after losing ‘Mama’

A local family-owned pie shop is in crunch time getting orders done for Thanksgiving for the first time without their special ingredient, Mama.

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – You’ve heard the phrase ‘there are too many cooks in the kitchen.’ But it’s needed at Woodruff’s Pie Shop in Amherst County.

The family-owned business is spending about 16 hours each day, using an assembly line to fulfill preorders from scratch.

“Last Saturday we did 118 [pies]. So, [we’re] right at 100 per day,” said owner Angie Scott.

Scott says the shop set a record this year with more than 500 pies for Thanksgiving. With the exception of selling what’s left in the storefront case by the slice, their racks are bare. They’re completely sold out of pie.

They had to limit orders to six pies per person due to challenges.

Scott says they’re short-handed from COVID-19 and hiring issues.

“I’ve only been able to hire one person, so it’s been difficult keeping up,” said Scott.

On top of that, they lost their ‘special ingredient.’ This is the family’s first Thanksgiving without their mother, Mary Fannie Woodruff.

Known to many as ‘Mama,’ Woodruff died in May and would’ve turned 105 Wednesday.

“She encouraged everybody. So, that part of it’s been tough, not having her,” said Scott.

Mama was famous for sitting on her bench and entertaining customers -- even TODAY show host Al Roker.

Scott and her sister, Darnelle Winston, say they’re continuing their mother’s legacy.

“Her spirit is still here through us. We try to carry that on, be as lively as we can and entertain the customers. So, she’s here,” said Scott.

“We cherish memories, and so we’re doing okay,” said Winston.

They’ve stopped taking orders for Thanksgiving, but are already receiving calls for Christmas.