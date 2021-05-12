Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

‘Mama’ of Woodruff’s Cafe & Pie Shop dies at 104

Amherst County staple attracted many, including Al Roker of the TODAY Show

Tim Harfmann
, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Amherst County
,
Woodruff's Cafe & Pie Shop
,
Today Show

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Mary Fannie Woodruff, known to many as Mama, died of natural causes Tuesday at the age of 104.

She helped her three daughters — Angela Scott, Darnelle Winston and Darnette Hill — run Woodruff’s Café & Pie Shop in Amherst County.

Mama was famous for sitting on “her bench” and striking up a conversation with customers.

“She just loved people. She cared for people, and it was her life being here,” said Scott.

And customers loved Mama.

“She meant a lot to the community. She was just a happy person,” said customer Brenda Staton.

“She was always a bright star here. You walk in, she smiles. She tells you the same stories, but you always want to hear them,” said Jim Lindsay.

“She would tell you stories about her childhood. The one I remind is that she would ride a mule to the post office and back. She was a very sweet lady,” said Donna Hedrick.

