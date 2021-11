With the Drumstick Dash just days away, Roanoke Rescue Mission is still looking for volunteers.

ROANOKE, Va. – With the race just days away, the Roanoke Rescue Mission still needs around 1,500 people to sign up for this year’s Drumstick Dash.

That’s how many people are needed to ensure every meal is covered for the next year of service.

The annual race in downtown Roanoke is the nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser, providing nearly all the funding they need to feed people.

It costs $25 to run and $15 to walk.

Pets are also welcome to attend.

