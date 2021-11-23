Roanoke man win $1 million from Virginia Lottery scratcher

ROANOKE, Va. – The retirement account of one Roanoke man just received a major boost!

Donald Harris bought a Power 10s ticket from the Food Giant on 24th Street NW in Roanoke and when he scratched it, he learned he was a grand-prize winner.

He had the choice of taking the full $1 million in annual payments over 30 years or taking a one-time cash payment of $640,205 before taxes.

Harris selected the cash option and for selling the winning ticket, that Food Gian location received a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.

When asked what he’d do with the money, Harris told Lottery officials that the winnings will go into his retirement account.

Power 10s is a scratcher game with prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million.

Since Harris’ ticket is the first grand-prize winner, there are two more $1 million winning tickets unclaimed.

The odds of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 1,672,800, while the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.51.