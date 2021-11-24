Man with history of assaultive behavior, connections to Carroll County, escapes from a Virginia mental hospital

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are warning people to be on the lookout for an escape from a Virginia mental hospital with ties to Southwest Virginia.

On Tuesday at about 2:20 pm., Richard Wilson Garrett ran from Central State Hospital staff while being transported between buildings, according to the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office.

Garrett, who the Sheriff’s Office said has a history of assaultive behavior is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and a black stocking cap.

Garrett has ties to the Crooked Oak area of Carroll County, about 10 minutes east of Hillsville, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office advises anyone who sees Garrett to not approach him and rather call 911 immediately.