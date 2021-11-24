Woman dead, 28-year-old man arrested after Pulaski County shooting

William Griffith, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A woman is dead and a man was arrested for second-degree murder after a shooting in Pulaski County early Wednesday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they received a complaint about gunshots around 1:20 a.m. at a home in Dublin.

When deputies arrived, they said they found Deborah Griffith, 58, dead from gunshot wounds inside the house, located at 5444 Shephard Drive.

William Griffith, 28, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said he is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

Authorities said the incident is still under investigation.