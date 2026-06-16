Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of Covington Tuesday

COVINGTON, Va. – The City of Covington announced that it was issuing a Boil Water Advisory for parts of Covington Tuesday.

The advisory is issued for the following areas: S. Howard Ave., S. Franklin Ave., W. Liberty St., W. Parklin Dr., W. River Rd., S. David Ave., S. Dee Ave., W. Ridge St., S. Crawford Ave.

The City issued the following statement on its Facebook page:

𝐁𝐎𝐈𝐋 𝐖𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝐀𝐃𝐕𝐈𝐒𝐎𝐑𝐘

Notice of Customers of the City of Covington Waterworks

In the following areas ONLY: S. Howard Ave., S. Franklin Ave., W. Liberty St., W. Parklin Dr., W. River Rd., S. David Ave., S. Dee Ave., W. Ridge St., S. Crawford Ave.

PWSID# 2580100

𝐁𝐎𝐈𝐋 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐓𝐀𝐏 𝐖𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐑

Failure to follow this advisory could result in stomach or intestinal illness.

06/16/2026

City of Covington Public Works advise all customers to boil their drinking water.

The boil water advisory is in effect until further notice for the following reason:

A main water line break has occurred off S. Howard Ave. and W. Liberty St. This has caused a complete loss of water or low water pressure to numerous areas. If you have lost all water or have low water pressure we advise you to boil your water until we have sampled the water following the repairs. A list of the streets above but may also include any additional streets that may have complete water loss. When your water supply is shut off or if water pressure drops significantly this could potentially allow contaminants to enter the system, making the water unsafe to drink.

𝐃𝐎 𝐍𝐎𝐓 𝐃𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐊 𝐎𝐑 𝐂𝐎𝐎𝐊 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇 𝐓𝐀𝐏 𝐖𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇𝐎𝐔𝐓 𝐁𝐎𝐈𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐈𝐓 𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, beverage, and food preparation, and making ice until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Boiling the preferred method to assure that the tap water is safe to drink.

To boil your water- Bring all tap water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.

If you cannot boil your tap water an alternative method of purification for residents that do not have gas or electricity is to use liquid household bleach to disinfect water. The bleach product should be recently purchased, free of additives and scents, and should contain a hypochlorite solution of at least 5.25%. Public health officials recommend adding 8 drops of bleach (¼ teaspoon) to each gallon of water. The water should be stirred and allowed to stand at least 30 minutes before use. Water purification tablets may also be used by following the manufacturer’s instructions.

Once the Boil Water Advisory has been lifted, residents will be notified through the same method of communication used to notify you of the advisory.

For more information please contact: City of Covington Public Works at 540-965-6321

For frequently asked questions about boiling your tap water visit:

Virginia Department of Health – Office of Drinking Water FAQ website.

City of Covington