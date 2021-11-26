Man in jail, woman injured after Martinsville shooting

Martinsville – The Martinsville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman injured Thursday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1600-block of Spruce St. in reference to a person who had been shot.

Before they arrived, they noticed a car was leaving the area and pulled it over. That’s when they noticed the driver had suffered from a gunshot wound to her arm.

The victim was later taken to the hospital where she was treated and then transferred to another hospital for further treatment.

At 11:21 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Quinton Lamar Brandon on Tommy Carter Rd. in Axton.

He was taken to the Martinsville Police Department where he was charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm Committing a Felony, Discharge a Firearm in Occupied Dwelling, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Grand Larceny, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Discharging a Firearm in the City of Martinsville, Domestic Assault, and Strangulation.

Brandon is currently being held at at the Martinsville City Jail without bond.

This case remains under investigation.