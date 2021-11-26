45º
wsls logo

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man in jail, woman injured after Martinsville shooting

Angela Saxon, News Producer

Tags: Martinsville, Shooting, Martinsville Police Department
Martinsville Police charge and arrest 35-year-old Quinton Lamar Brandon after shooting injures a woman. (Martinsville Police Dept.)

Martinsville – The Martinsville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman injured Thursday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1600-block of Spruce St. in reference to a person who had been shot.

Before they arrived, they noticed a car was leaving the area and pulled it over. That’s when they noticed the driver had suffered from a gunshot wound to her arm.

The victim was later taken to the hospital where she was treated and then transferred to another hospital for further treatment.

At 11:21 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Quinton Lamar Brandon on Tommy Carter Rd. in Axton.

He was taken to the Martinsville Police Department where he was charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm Committing a Felony, Discharge a Firearm in Occupied Dwelling, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Grand Larceny, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Discharging a Firearm in the City of Martinsville, Domestic Assault, and Strangulation.

Brandon is currently being held at at the Martinsville City Jail without bond.

This case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: