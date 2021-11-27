Estranged husband shot, killed after attacking wife with a knife

BEDFORD, Va. – A Gretna man is dead after he allegedly tried to attack his wife with a knife.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 7:16 Friday night from a woman who stated that her estranged husband had forced entry into her home armed with a knife and that he had been shot.

Deputies responded to the home, located in the 1000 block of Commonwealth Circle in the Forest area of Bedford County, and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to statements made to investigators, the man forced his way into the home after the female resident opened the door and attempted to attack her armed with a knife. A male acquaintance in the home witnessed the attack, retrieved a handgun, and shot the man several times.

The attacker, identified as 40-year-old Daniel Wayne Eades of Gretna, died from his wounds at the scene. The woman was not injured.

Eades’ body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Multiple knives were recovered from the scene, and the handgun used in the shooting was also seized as evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.