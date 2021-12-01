Bedford County Sheriff’s Office increasing enforcement of seatbelt laws

One local sheriff's office is cracking down on drivers who may not be wearing their seatbelts behind the wheel.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – As travel rates across the United States continue to return to pre-pandemic levels, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is working to keep drivers safe on the roads. The big push right now is seatbelt enforcement.

“The goal for our seatbelt campaign is to get people to recognize that seatbelts save lives. Big majority of crashes, resulting in injury could have less injury if seatbelts were worn. Fatalities can be reduced if seatbelts were worn,“ Deputy Danielle Clark said.

With the holidays right around the corner, more people are getting behind the wheel to go see their loved ones.

But that means you’re at higher risk of being involved in an accident. This is why your seatbelt could save your life, and for Clark, it’s personal.

“I fully believe in ‘Seatbelts Save Lives,’ that campaign. I know a lot of people don’t. For me personally, I had a major accident in 2020 and resulted in me rolling a car and landing upside down and if I wasn’t wearing my seatbelt, I can only imagine how much worse the accident could have,” Clark said.

For community members like Wendy Luizza, seeing more deputies out helps her feel safe.

“Everybody needs to drive safe, go slow, wear their seatbelts. Just remember, we’re not in a rush to get places, which is usually the biggest thing. Everybody’s rushing around. Just take a break and enjoy the holidays,” Luizza said.

And before you get on the roads to go see your loved ones, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone it’s better to be safe than sorry.