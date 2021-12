CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

Campbell County E-911 landline services have been restored in the Gladys and Altavista areas of Campbell County.

ORIGINAL STORY

Campbell County officials say E-911 landline services are currently down in the Gladys and Altavista areas of Campbell County.

Those with an emergency are asked to call 9-1-1 from a mobile device or the non-emergency number at 434-332-9574.

This article will be updated when landline services are restored.