Dollywood rings in holiday season with Smokey Mountain Christmas

See what Dollywood has in store this holiday season!

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. – Get into the holiday spirit at Dollywood for their Smokey Mountain Christmas. They have more than 5 million twinkling lights throughout the park. Each land tells a seasonal story with its different displays.

Santa’s village will be back this year with its classic red and green decorations. You can take a picture with Santa and find out if you are on the naughty or nice list.

A staple to the Smokey Mountain Christmas is the seasonal shows. You can grab a seat and warm up at shows like “Christmas in the Smokies” and “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

After you have worked up an appetite, you can indulge in all-new Christmas treats. Dollywood is featuring hearty dishes like braised beef short ribs to sweet treats like the Bear County Apple Cinnamon Funnel Cake. You can’t forget about their Molten Chocolate Lava Cake.

Ad

At the end of the night, Merry and Bright Holiday Fireworks show lights up the sky for an encore to the holiday season.

For information about tickets, click here.