Dickens of a Christmas returns to Downtown Roanoke with a long list of holiday activities

ROANOKE, Va. – Dickens of a Christmas returns to Downtown Roanoke, starting with the annual tree lighting ceremony. The Christmas tree lighting will take place at 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 3. Crews have been working hard all week decorating the tree and getting it ready for Dickens of a Christmas.

Before the official tree lighting, there will be a ceremony that begins at 5:30 p.m. and a number of different performers will take the stage.

“It is always exciting once the tree and the decorations go up. It really starts to feel like Christmas. Last year we lit the tree, but we weren’t allowed to have people here. So it is really nice to be able to invite the community out to see that again,” said Jaime Clark, the vice president of marketing and communications for Downtown Roanoke Inc.

The Christmas Parade will take place the next Friday, on Dec. 10. The parade beings at the corner of Jefferson and Elm and ends on Williamson Road. There will be costumed characters, strolling carolers, marching bands, and jugglers. Community groups like the Western Virginian Water Authority and the Roanoke Valley SPCA will be walking in the parade. That begins at 6:30 p.m.

A fan favorite is the pet costume contest. That will be taking place on Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the plaza. The event is sponsored by the Roanoke Valley SPCA. You can dress your pets in their best holiday outfits and join in on the fun. Costumes can be handmade, but they should all have some sort of holiday theme. The winner will receive some fun pet-inspired prizes.

“I just love seeing all the animals of course. Sometimes it is not just dogs, it is mostly dogs but it is a pet costume contest, so sometimes we have some interesting other pets as well. I of course, since I love animals, I love seeing all the pets. It is the best part for sure,” said Julie Rickmond from the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

Dicken’s of a Christmas has so much to offer all month long including carriage rides, Santa’s Workshop, and the Coca-Cola Kids Carnival.

