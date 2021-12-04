Blacksburg gets into the holiday spirit with Winter Lights Festival

There are only 22 days left before Santa comes to town, but it already feels a lot like Christmas in the Commonwealth. Holiday celebrations are happening all over the region.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The countdown is on.

There are only 22 days left before Santa comes to town, but it already feels a lot like Christmas in the Commonwealth. Holiday celebrations are happening all over the region.

Hundreds came out to the Winter Lights Festival in the New River Valley, which is held every year on the first Friday of December.

Folks listened to carols from the Children’s Chorale, shared their wish lists with Santa and Mrs. Claus, watched the tree lighting ceremony and enjoyed the holiday parade on Main Street.

“It’s a beautiful event, we had a lot of fun,” Santa Claus said. “The children, that’s who it is all for. It’s for the children and it brings the town together.”

For those that may have missed the celebration, the Holiday Market will be back in town Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to spread some Christmas cheer.