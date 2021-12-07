Gov. Northam announces $233 million in budget to increase pay for state law enforcement

Governor Ralph Northam announced Tuesday on his Thank You, Virginia Tour that his two-year state budget will include an investment of more than a $223 million in public safety.

Northam is proposing pay increases for Virginia State Troopers, correctional officers, deputy sheriffs and regional jail officers, building on his record of law enforcement pay raises over the past four years.

His proposed two-year state budget includes:

7.7% pay raise for newly-sworn state troopers

An increase of 25% for the starting salary for new correction officers

The average entry-level salary for deputy sheriffs and regional jail officials will increase by approximately 20%

Significant funding to address pay compression and provide additional raises to a range of targeted officers and sworn personnel

“Law enforcement officers carry a heavy burden as they work to protect Virginians, and this raise is the right thing to do,” said Northam. “Virginia is committed to training officers, funding alternative response systems, and investing in communities. It is also important that our officers are paid enough to create a positive work environment free from as much stress and burnout as possible. This raise and increased funding is a huge step forward.”

In 2020, Virginia gave a one-time bonus of $500 to public safety officials. This year, Virginia gave one-time bonuses of $3,000 to $5,000 to that same group.