Local News

Rosie’s donates over $35,000 to local non-profits

Kamryn Buza, Intern

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – As part of their expansion, Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Vinton is donating to local non-profits.

The more than $35,000 donation will improve the town with new sidewalks, traffic lights and roads

Non-profits receiving donations include:

  • Vinton First Aid Crew - $25,000
  • Marine Toys for Tots - $5,000
  • Vinton Historical Society - $5,000
  • Children’s Assistive Technology Services - $1,000
  • Mill Mountain Zoo - $1,000

The expansion of Rosie’s is expected to bring more than half a million dollars to Vinton and includes 350 new games, a remodeled high limit gaming area, a new stage, a parking garage, and is doubling its overall space.

