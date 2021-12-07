Rosie’s donates over $35,000 to local non-profits

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – As part of their expansion, Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Vinton is donating to local non-profits.

The more than $35,000 donation will improve the town with new sidewalks, traffic lights and roads

Non-profits receiving donations include:

Vinton First Aid Crew - $25,000

Marine Toys for Tots - $5,000

Vinton Historical Society - $5,000

Children’s Assistive Technology Services - $1,000

Mill Mountain Zoo - $1,000

The expansion of Rosie’s is expected to bring more than half a million dollars to Vinton and includes 350 new games, a remodeled high limit gaming area, a new stage, a parking garage, and is doubling its overall space.