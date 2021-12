The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is advising drivers traveling on Route 163 from Route 210 to Miller lane to find an alternate route.

At this time, both northbound and southbound lanes are closed due to a tractor-trailer crash.

Officers say the lanes may be closed for a few hours.

This article will be updated once the crash is cleared.