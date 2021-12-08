Virginia Sen. Mark Warner advocates for stricter guidelines on social media

The CEO of Instagram faced tough questions from a Senate committee on whether his company's safety measures go far enough for kids online.

Wednesday on Capitol Hill, the CEO of Instagram faced tough questions from a Senate committee on whether his company’s new safety measures go far enough to protect kids online.

Meanwhile, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner is advocating for stricter guidelines for social media giants.

Whistleblowers have testified about the dangers of these online platforms over the last few months, and Warner believes regulations are key.

“One of Congress’ biggest failing over the last three or four years is the fact that even though we have known that these social media companies have benefits, they have a dark underbelly,” Warner said.

Warner would also like to see more privacy for user data.

He hopes to continue to push for this legislation into the new year.