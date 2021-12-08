Virginia Tech Police remembers officer killed in the line of duty in 2011

Virginia Tech Police is commemorating the life of an officer who made the ultimate sacrifice 10 years ago today.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech Police Department is honoring an officer who made the ultimate sacrifice 10 years ago today.

On Dec 8, 2011, Officer Deriek W. Crouse, 39, of Christiansburg and formerly Galax, was killed in a traffic stop on Virginia Tech’s campus. Crouse had served in the Virginia Tech Police Department’s patrol division since Oct. 27, 2007.

Now, Virginia Tech Police is remembering Crouse’s legacy and his unwavering commitment to serve his community.

“The glowing embers of his legacy burn in each of us and we live each day for 152. Rest in Peace, brother. We’ve got it from here,” the department said in a Facebook post.

On this day, we celebrate the life, service and sacrifice of a community servant. We have missed our brother, Officer... Posted by Virginia Tech Police on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Crouse is survived by his wife, five children and step-children, mother, father and two brothers.