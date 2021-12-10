House damaged after car, carport and attic catch fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – The Fire Marshal’s office is investigating what caused a house, car and carport to catch on fire in Danville early Friday morning.

At about 2:48 a.m., the Danville Fire Department was called to the 100 block of Applewood Drive for the report of the fire. Crews arrived to find the roof of a one-story house, a car and a carport engulfed in flames. Crews located the fire on the carport and in the attic.

Authorities say the fire was extinguished at 3:19 a.m. and was marked under control about ten minutes later. Luckily, no one was in the house at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The house sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, according to the Danville Fire Department.