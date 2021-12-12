Roanoke hosts biggest pet adoption event in the Roanoke Valley

The Star City was host to what organizers say is the biggest pet adoption event in the Roanoke Valley.

The Mega Pet Adoption Event and Holiday Extravaganza at the Berglund Center does its best to find animals a forever home.

The Mega Pet Adoption Event and Holiday Extravaganza is about to begin! We hope to see you all today at the Berglund... Posted by Angels of Assisi on Saturday, December 11, 2021

From 12-4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, six different adoption centers and shelters came together with adoption fee specials for cats, dogs and many other little ones.

Bringing an animal into the home can be a big step, so a big effort was made to make it fun for families.

“It’s been so wonderful to see everybody’s smiling faces. We’ve had so many families, kids, couples, individuals come and find their new best friends, and it’s been so great to see and everybody’s just so happy and so are the animals,” said Angels of Assisi Director of Community Engagement Dayna Reynolds.

If you weren’t able to check out the event, you can always contact Angels of Assisi on its website.