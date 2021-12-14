Authorities searching for missing Amherst County man in need of his medication

Geoffrey Ryan Bell, 29, was reported missing by his family on December 14, 2021.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 29-year-old man who needs medication.

Geoffrey Ryan Bell, was reported missing by his family on Tuesday.

Bell has an existing medical condition that requires daily medication that he is currently without.

He is about 6-feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Authorities do not have a description of what Bell was wearing at the time he was reported missing.

He was last seen in the vicinity of Wards Road in Lynchburg on Monday and was last known to be driving a gray, four-door, 2016 Ford Fusion.

A gray, four-door, 2016 Ford Fusion, similar to what Geoffrey Ryan Bell is believed to be driving. (Amherst County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

Those with information can also visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org, enter tip number online at http://p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.