Gleaning for the World collects donations for those impacted by deadly tornado

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Gleaning For The World is collecting supplies to help those impacted by the deadly tornado.

They’re looking to pack a truck outside the Sam’s Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg, then partner with local organizations in affected areas to distribute to those in need.

“We’re looking for nonperishable foods. We’re looking for hygiene items like toothbrushes and toothpastes, shampoo and deodorants; baby supplies, pet food, and cleanup items like trash bags and gloves,” said Teresa Davis.

The organization is extending its drive through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.