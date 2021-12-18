55º
Old Roanoke tennis court is revived to bring life to a new sport: futsal

Futsal is a soccer-like sport where players kick the ball on a court rather than a field

Alexus Davila, Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – Futsal is officially here in Roanoke as the first outdoor court was unveiled Saturday.

After a three-year push, a futsal court is now available at Preston Park.

Futsal is a soccer-like sport where players kick the ball on a court rather than a field.

It took about two months to renovate the old tennis court to give it new life to a new sport.

Elvir Berbic said the Roanoke immigrant community is growing and futsal is quickly becoming a beloved sport.

“It means the world to me,” Berbic said. “To see something good for this community go from just a dream to a reality and it’s amazing to see it happen.”

The idea was originally inspired by the Sunday soccer tradition created by local fans at River’s Edge Park.

