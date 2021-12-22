22-year-old man dead after being hit by car on Route 750 in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA, Va. – A 22-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car on Route 750 near Route 724 in Pittsylvania County, according to Virginia State Police.

State Police say the crash happened on Wednesday at about 1:37 a.m.

According to VSP, 22-year-old Christian Lee Kidwell, of Danville, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt, ran off the right side of the roadway and hit a small tree, causing minor damage. He got out of his car, stepped into the roadway and was hit by a 2010 Toyota Camry that was going south on Route 750.

Kidwell died at the scene, state police report.

At this time, no charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation.