Lynchburg’s One Community, One Voice organization delivers donations to Kentucky tornado victims

They unloaded toys, electronics and baby items to people in Mayfield, KY

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Leaders from One Community, One Voice in Lynchburg are traveling back from Kentucky, where they delivered donations to those impacted by the deadly tornadoes.

They unloaded toys, electronics and baby items to people in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Organizers say it only took them two days to fill a 26-foot truck and every item was appreciated.

“[There were] thousands of people we helped yesterday, I mean thousands and thousands of people came. They just kept coming in droves and the need was so great. People even appreciated the work gloves that were brought,” said Dr. James Camm, founder of One Community, One Voice.

The nonprofit partnered with Timberlake United Methodist Church in Lynchburg to collect donations.

Tim Harfmann joined the 10 News team in September 2020 and works at the station's Lynchburg bureau.

