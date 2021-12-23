Lynchburg’s One Community, One Voice organization delivers donations to Kentucky tornado victims

Leaders from one Lynchburg organization are traveling home after helping those impacted by the deadly Kentucky tornadoes.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Leaders from One Community, One Voice in Lynchburg are traveling back from Kentucky, where they delivered donations to those impacted by the deadly tornadoes.

They unloaded toys, electronics and baby items to people in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Organizers say it only took them two days to fill a 26-foot truck and every item was appreciated.

“[There were] thousands of people we helped yesterday, I mean thousands and thousands of people came. They just kept coming in droves and the need was so great. People even appreciated the work gloves that were brought,” said Dr. James Camm, founder of One Community, One Voice.

The nonprofit partnered with Timberlake United Methodist Church in Lynchburg to collect donations.