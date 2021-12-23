Two adults, one juvenile arrested in connection to vehicle larcenies in Bedford County

Jamari Stewart and Jermaine Hawkins were charged one count of Grand Larceny of a Firearm and two counts of Petit Larceny each.

FOREST, Va. – Two adults and one juvenile have been arrested in relation to recent vehicle larcenies in Bedford County, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say on Thursday they saw a suspicious vehicle leaving an apartment complex in Forest, prompting them to conduct a traffic stop.

During the stop, authorities saw items inside of the car that matched the descriptions of items reported stolen on Wednesday. Deputies say in the end, they recovered two stolen firearms and various other stolen items taken on Wednesday morning as well as items stolen early Thursday morning.

A juvenile will also be facing charges. The investigation is continuing, and additional charges are expected to be forthcoming, according to deputies.

Anyone who has additional information on these crimes is asked to call their dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.