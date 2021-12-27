Illuminights breaks attendance records with days left in the season

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – You only have a few more nights to check out Illuminights before it closes for the year! The Explore Park attraction is shattering records.

“So far this year in 2021, we’ve seen 49,000 people come through the gates on the Walk of Lights trail behind me. It’s been a great success this year and we’re excited to finish out strong here at Illuminights,” said Alex North, with Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

North says they’re on pace to hit 60,000 people by the time it wraps up later this week. Compare that to the two previous years, where it was around 40,000 people.

8:30-9:30 p.m. is when you’ll find the most time slots this week.

Thursday, Dec. 30 is the final night for the event and they’re already planning for next year.

North says if you’re coming this week, you can bring canned food donations that will go to the Agape Center in Vinton.

WSLS 10 is a proud sponsor of Illuminights and you can find tickets and more information here.