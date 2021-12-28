Shoppers head to Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall during final days of 2021

Whether you're looking to return a gift or spend some Christmas cash, River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg is welcoming shoppers in the final days of 2021.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Whether you’re looking to return or exchange a Christmas gift or go on another shopping spree, Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall is welcoming shoppers during the final days of 2021.

We’re told they’re seeing a steady number of shoppers this week.

For those looking to return or exchange gifts, each store has different policies, so check your receipt or online before you go.

Others are taking advantage of end-of-the-year deals.

The mall’s marketing manager, Lauren Spencer, says a River Ridge gift card is perfect, especially if you’re trying to save money heading into the new year.

“We’ve seen a lot of success with that for our retailers. Of course, everyone loves a gift card for Christmas, so it doesn’t break any of your New Year’s resolutions to come and use that. So, we have seen people out still shopping even after Christmas,” said Spencer.

You can use that River Ridge gift card at any retailer in the mall.