Centra doctor found guilty of sexual assault on the job could face $3M lawsuit

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Controversy rising at a local hospital. A patient is suing Centra Health and one of its doctors for assault and negligence during an appointment.

According to Centra, Dr. Spencer Latham is a physical therapist at the hospital. A judge found him guilty of sexual battery in May. He appealed the case for a jury trial that will take place on Jan. 3.

A 22-year-old woman, who is not named, filed the lawsuit Tuesday. The lawsuit says she was Latham’s patient and that she scheduled an appointment for her lower back pain in January.

According to the complaint, Latham pulled her sweatpants down, exposing her without asking. It goes on to say there was inappropriate touching, compliments and behavior the woman describes as sexual rather than clinical.

The lawsuit also states Centra is negligent for not having a woman chaperone during the appointment.

10 News reached out to Centra officials who replied with a statement, saying:

“We have become aware of the lawsuit, although we have not been served. When Centra became aware of the concerns, we undertook an internal investigation and as a result, are supporting Mr. Latham and the services he provided. We do not believe there was any wrong doing on Mr. Latham’s part.” Diane Ludwig, Centra Spokesperson

Centra adds it does not have a policy requiring therapists to be supervised when with a patient. The lawsuit is asking for more than $3 million from Centra and Latham and requests a trial by jury.