New Year, New Me: Lynchburg residents hope to start 2022 by winning $500 million Powerball Jackpot

Now the chance for many to get rich

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Whether or not your New Year’s resolution includes getting rich, now’s your chance to win big.

“For $500 million, I’m willing to take a chance!” said Lynchburg resident Violeree Cobbs.

“I mean to go and get a ticket, but I’m so busy, I forget,” said Linda Wright, another woman who lives in Lynchburg.

No one matched Wednesday’s winning numbers, so the New Year’s Day Powerball jackpot is now $500 million.

Plenty of high-roller hopefuls rolled up to the BP gas station on Timberlake Road in Lynchburg on Friday.

Kenny Crawford was one of them, looking to be the first Powerball jackpot winner since October.

“I’m a firm believer like Willy Wonka. It only takes one ticket!” said Crawford.

That could be the golden ticket turning a world of pure imagination into reality.

We asked Lynchburg residents what they’ll do if they win.

“I would give a lot away to just charitable organizations and people who need it,” said Crawford.

“First thing I would do with it is help some friends of mine that are really down, and then maybe take a trip,” said Willie Chavis.

Virginia Lottery officials say the estimated payout is $356 million. You have until 10 p.m. Saturday to buy your tickets.