Pittsylvania County fires county administrator, strikes supervisor’s censure from record

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Pittsylvania County is looking for a new county administrator.

The board of supervisors voted 4-3 Tuesday night to fire current administrator David Smitherman and to rescind a bonus the prior board awarded him.

No direct reasoning was given for the move. His contract was slated to run through 2024.

“I’m very disappointed at this point,” Board Member Bob Warren said. “This is a real blow to the county, especially with what we have going on right now. His strengths far outweigh any negatives.”

Former administrator Clarence Monday could return on an interim basis.

The board also voted to rescind a censure handed down to board member and new chair Vic Ingram. In October, he was censured after texts from Ingram were found that ridiculed the appearance of former supervisor Dr. Charles Miller.