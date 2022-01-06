New Lion’s Share food pantry, clothes closet opens in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A one-of-its-kind food pantry and clothes closet officially opened in Roanoke.

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church hosted a ribbon cutting for the Lion’s Share on Wednesday.

The church has had a pantry for 40 years, but they just moved to a client-choice model. That means folks can pick what food or clothes they want or need, just like going to a grocery store or shop.

The church partners with Feeding Southwest Virginia and Kroger to restock the shelves.

They also take donations from the community.

Church leaders say the new model will reduce waste and give people in need a sense of dignity.

“It enables people to pick what they know they will use. But more importantly it gives them the dignity of picking,” said Jacob Gordan, the co-coordinator of the Lion’s Share.

Anyone can come to the pantry if they need food or clothing. The Lion’s Share is open Mondays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon.