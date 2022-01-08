Amherst County family says they’re lucky to be alive after tree falls onto home

An Amherst County family says they’re lucky to be alive after a tree fell on their home during Monday morning’s snowstorm.

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. – An Amherst County family says they’re lucky to be alive after a tree fell on their home during Monday morning’s snowstorm.

“We were all sitting there drinking a cup of coffee, watching TV. All of a sudden, this loud boom shook the whole house,” said Chris Mays. “I knew it was something bad.”

Mays said he rushed to his mom, who was sleeping in the bedroom, to find a massive tree that had crashed through the roof.

“You don’t know in that situation whether it’s going to keep on coming down or not,” he said. “My adrenaline was pumping.”

Mays and his brother got their parents out safely, but inspectors told them it’s not safe to come back. The Red Cross helped get them a hotel for the week, but Mays doesn’t know what’s next for his family.

“I know one thing that’s going to happen,” he added. “The big hole that’s in the roof, it’s supposed to pour down rain all day Sunday.”

Mays and his family have lived in the Madison Heights home their entire lives. All of their things are still inside and Mays worries the damage will only get worse.

Ad

“This is all I know. I’ve lived here my entire life,” he said. “There’s a whole lot of memories here. It’s home.”

If you would like to support the family, you can visit their GoFundMe here.