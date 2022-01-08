One dead after Saturday morning house fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Fire Department says a person died in a house fire Saturday morning.

At about 8:34 a.m., crews were called to the 1800 block of Glenn St. for the report of the fire and arrived to find smoke coming from the home.

When firefighters entered the house, they saw a victim in the front room. The victim was brought outside and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews then re-entered the home and found a fire in the basement. Authorities say no other people were inside of the home at the time of the fire.

The fire was extinguished and brought under control shortly before 9 a.m.

According to authorities, the house now has moderate fire damage in the basement and first floor.

The Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the cause of the fire to be “electrical in nature.”