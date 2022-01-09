1 hospitalized after house fire in Roanoke County, authorities say

A person was hospitalized with minor injuries following a fire at a residential home in Roanoke on Saturday, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

Authorities said the fire occurred in the 3400 block of Locust Grove Lane in the Ft. Lewis area.

The person hospitalized was the occupant of the home who self-evacuated to a front porch before being helped by bystanders to safety, authorities said.

The occupant is bound by a wheelchair, authorities said.

The fire was contained in 30 minutes, according to authorities.