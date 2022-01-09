Winners announced for Roanoke tree-decorating fundraiser, ‘Fashions for Evergreens’

ROANOKE, Va. – Hotel Roanoke has announced the winners of a tree-decorating fundraiser event that’s adored by many in the Roanoke Valley.

‘Fashion for Evergreens,’ a must-see holiday tradition in the Star City, is a competitive tree decorating contest that takes place in Hotel Roanoke each year; however, in 2020, the event went virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the event made a comeback as it decked the halls of Hotel Roanoke with 12 Christmas trees on display.

During the event, people have the chance to see a myriad of professionally designed trees presented throughout the building. Visitors can then vote for the best-dressed tree with monetary donations as little as a penny.

For the ‘People’s Choice Public Vote’ Woodmen Life came in first place with Greene United Memorial Baptist Church, Veteran’s Tree Sponsored by AUSA/VAMC/VVCC and Sweet Baby Blue Boutique receiving honorable mention.

As for the ‘Professional Vote,’ which is determined by an independent panel of six judges, Woodmen Life came in first place, the Vinton History Museum came in second and the Catawba Hospital came in third. Sweet Baby Blue Boutique and Carilion Clinic received honorable mention.

The money raised contributes to the United Way’s Impact Fund. In 2021, the event brought in about $4,500 for the fund. Participating businesses and organizations will be honored at an upcoming reception and Awards Banquet to celebrate their contribution.

Over the past decade, Fashions for Evergreens has raised more than $65,000 for the Roanoke Valley, and in 2019 alone, the event rose more than $12,000—a 60% increase from 2018.