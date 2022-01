Patti LaBelle performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Friday, July 5, 2019, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

ROANOKE, Va. – A music icon is coming to the Star City later this year.

Singer Patti LaBelle is set to perform at the Berglund Center on May 12, 2022.

She brings more than 50 years in the music industry to the stage as a member of the Grammy Hall of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Over the course of her career, she’s sold more than 50 million records worldwide.

Tickets start at $47 and go on sale Friday at RoanokeLive.com, in person at the Berglund center or by phone at 1-844-599-LIVE.