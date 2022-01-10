39º
wsls logo

LIVE

Local News

Roanoke and Lynchburg’s congressman, Ben Cline, tests positive for COVID-19

Cline has already received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Congress, Ben Cline, Coronavirus
Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (House Television via AP) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – The man representing Roanoke and Lynchburg in the U.S. House of Representatives has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rep. Ben Cline announced on Monday that a COVID-19 test he took Saturday came back positive.

Cline represents the 6th District of Virginia, which covers Roanoke, Lynchburg, Staunton and Harrisonburg. He was first elected to the office in 2018.

Here’s his full statement:

“I took a COVID-19 test on Saturday and the result was positive. I have been vaccinated, and after consulting with my physician, I am taking all necessary precautions to isolate here at home in Virginia. Thanks to everyone for their support and assistance.”

Rep. Ben Cline

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jeff Williamson arrived at WSLS 10 in March 2016.

email