Roanoke and Lynchburg’s congressman, Ben Cline, tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (House Television via AP)

ROANOKE, Va. – The man representing Roanoke and Lynchburg in the U.S. House of Representatives has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rep. Ben Cline announced on Monday that a COVID-19 test he took Saturday came back positive.

Cline represents the 6th District of Virginia, which covers Roanoke, Lynchburg, Staunton and Harrisonburg. He was first elected to the office in 2018.

Here’s his full statement: