Roanoke and Lynchburg’s congressman, Ben Cline, tests positive for COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. – The man representing Roanoke and Lynchburg in the U.S. House of Representatives has tested positive for COVID-19.
Rep. Ben Cline announced on Monday that a COVID-19 test he took Saturday came back positive.
Cline represents the 6th District of Virginia, which covers Roanoke, Lynchburg, Staunton and Harrisonburg. He was first elected to the office in 2018.
Here’s his full statement:
“I took a COVID-19 test on Saturday and the result was positive. I have been vaccinated, and after consulting with my physician, I am taking all necessary precautions to isolate here at home in Virginia. Thanks to everyone for their support and assistance.”Rep. Ben Cline