Earth Fare opens its doors in Christiansburg on Wednesday

Earth Fare opens its doors on Wednesday in the Christiansburg Marketplace shopping center.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – New River Valley shoppers will soon be able to get their organic food fix.

Earth Fare, an organic and natural grocery chain, is set to open Wednesday, Jan. 12 with a ribbon-cutting scheduled in the morning.

The new store will be on Market Street in Christiansburg Marketplace.

Map of Marketplace with tenants, including Earth Fare, who have been announced (Uncork-it)

The opening-day event will include mystery gift card giveaways for the first 200 shoppers in line.

Other companies that announced new locations in the Christiansburg Marketplace include Chipotle, Mission BBQ, Orangetheory Fitness and Starbucks.