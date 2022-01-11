Earth Fare opens its doors in Christiansburg on Wednesday

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – New River Valley shoppers will soon be able to get their organic food fix.
Earth Fare, an organic and natural grocery chain, is set to open Wednesday, Jan. 12 with a ribbon-cutting scheduled in the morning.
The new store will be on Market Street in Christiansburg Marketplace.
The opening-day event will include mystery gift card giveaways for the first 200 shoppers in line.
Other companies that announced new locations in the Christiansburg Marketplace include Chipotle, Mission BBQ, Orangetheory Fitness and Starbucks.