Man wanted for stealing guns from a Danville pawn shop

Danville police need your help in finding the person responsible from stealing guns from a pawn shop.

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) are asking for your help in finding the person responsible for an early-morning robbery on Jan. 4.

At about 3:50 a.m., police say someone broke into the Riverside Pawn Shop located at 2384 Riverside Drive and stole multiple firearms.

After looking at the surveillance video from the scene, police said the suspect appears to be a man.

The police department is also searching for a red-colored 2006 to 2008 Honda Civic with a headlight out, damage to the front bumper, a primer-colored rear bumper, black primer on the front bumper, and damage to the left rear.

The ATF is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in this case. The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) will match that with $2,500 while the Danville Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000, totaling $6,000 in reward money.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Danville Police Department at 434-793-0000.