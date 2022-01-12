Lynchburg’s Change for Change parking meters make a big difference from small coins

Change for Change is making a big difference in Lynchburg.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Refurbished parking meters are making a big difference in Lynchburg, collecting loose change to help local organizations.

Change For Change Caring Meters installed 10 meters around Downtown Lynchburg and Boonsboro.

Once they collect $1,000 through spare change and QR codes, business partners match it in order to make a $4,000 donation.

The group presented a check Wednesday to One Community, One Voice.

Leaders say this will help them boost literacy among 300 students from kindergarten through fifth grade.

“With this check, we’re going to start another part of the Believing in Kids Excelling Program by challenging every one of those elementary school children to read a certain number of hours,” said Dr. James Camm, founder of One Community, One Voice.

“We just want people to be aware that the change we can do with our little bit of change can really make a difference,” said Peggy Nolley, one of the creators of Change for Change Caring Meters.

When a student achieves their goal, One Community, One Voice plans to gift them a new bicycle.

The refurbished parking meters are located: