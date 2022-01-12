29º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Lynchburg’s Change for Change parking meters make a big difference from small coins

Spare change and matching business partners add up to a $4,000 donation

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Tags: Lynchburg, Change For Change Caring Meters, One Community One Voice
Change for Change is making a big difference in Lynchburg.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Refurbished parking meters are making a big difference in Lynchburg, collecting loose change to help local organizations.

Change For Change Caring Meters installed 10 meters around Downtown Lynchburg and Boonsboro.

Once they collect $1,000 through spare change and QR codes, business partners match it in order to make a $4,000 donation.

The group presented a check Wednesday to One Community, One Voice.

Leaders say this will help them boost literacy among 300 students from kindergarten through fifth grade.

“With this check, we’re going to start another part of the Believing in Kids Excelling Program by challenging every one of those elementary school children to read a certain number of hours,” said Dr. James Camm, founder of One Community, One Voice.

“We just want people to be aware that the change we can do with our little bit of change can really make a difference,” said Peggy Nolley, one of the creators of Change for Change Caring Meters.

When a student achieves their goal, One Community, One Voice plans to gift them a new bicycle.

The refurbished parking meters are located:

  • At the “LOVE” sign near the entrance of Percival’s Island
  • Outside The Water Dog restaurant on Jefferson Street
  • In front of the Lynchburg Community Market on Main Street
  • Outside the Galleria on Main Street
  • In front of The Academy Center of the Arts on Main Street
  • At the main entrance of Peaks View Park
  • On the Bluffwalk in Downtown Lynchburg
  • Outside the Virginian Hotel
  • Boonsboro Shopping Center
  • Shops at Rivermont across from the post office

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Tim Harfmann joined the 10 News team in September 2020 and works at the station's Lynchburg bureau.

facebook