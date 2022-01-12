Unease for Lynchburg neighbors after 10-year-old boy grazed in shooting

The shooting happened right near the Spring Hill Cemetery.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – People living in a Lynchburg neighborhood are on edge tonight.

Police haven’t arrested anyone or said if they’re looking for a gunman after a 10-year-old boy was hurt in an overnight shooting.

Around 1:30 a.m. a man called police and told them he’d heard several gunshots in the 700 block of Grady St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were told a home was hit by gunfire and a 10-year-old boy had a grazing-gunshot wound.

He was treated at the scene for a superficial injury and no one else was hurt in the incident, authorities said.

Neighbor Joshua Aultice says he was dozing off to a movie when gunshots rang out.

“I just heard like a ‘pop, pop, pop’ sound. I instantly woke up. It startled me obviously,” he says. “A couple minutes later, I heard popping noises again. At that point, I realized it was not the movie and it was real, so I went ahead and called 911 to be safe.”

Aultice has lived in the neighborhood for most of his life and says things like this don’t happen here.

He was even more shocked when he learned a child was involved in the shooting he called in.

“It’s awful. It’s terrible for anyone, much less a kid,” he says. “A kid should never have to see that kind of violence in my opinion. It’s definitely unsettling to know there’s stuff like that going on in my direct neighborhood.”

Anyone who has video of the suspects on a security or doorbell camera or general information is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6065.

Authorities said that this is an ongoing investigation.